La Mesa Police officer, another driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-8

college_area_crash_102125.png
KGTV
college_area_crash_102125.png
lmpd_lauren_craven.png
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A La Mesa Police officer and another person were killed in a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 8 in the College Area late Monday night.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 10:20 p.m. on eastbound I-8 near Waring Road.

CHP officials said a driver lost control of their vehicle and hit another car, overturned, and then came to rest on the freeway lanes. That disabled vehicle was then struck by another car.

According to the CHP, a La Mesa Police officer stopped at the scene and got out to help when she was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Another vehicle then struck the vehicles involved in the initial crash, the CHP said.

CHP officials confirmed the LMPD officer and a driver involved in the collision died at the scene.

The La Mesa Police Department identified the officer as 25-year-old Lauren Craven. The department said Craven was assigned to the Patrol Division and was with the agency since February 2024.

lmpd_lauren_craven.png
Officer Lauren Craven

Multiple people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital, but their conditions were unknown.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, all eastbound I-8 lanes were closed between Fairmount Avenue and College Avenue. The closure was expected to last for several hours.

The CHP said eastbound traffic was being diverted to southbound Interstate 15.

