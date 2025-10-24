Driver who caused crash that killed police officer & 19-year-old charged with DUI

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol says the driver who hit and killed a La Mesa police officer and a 19-year-old man on I-8 Monday night was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The night of the incident, there was a series of crashes involving five vehicles that happened on I-8's eastbound lanes, east of the 15. La Mesa police officer Lauren Craven arrived at the scene and started giving life-saving aid to a 19-year-old involved in one of the crashes. As she was providing aid, a 38-year-old La Mesa man driving a Toyota Camry hit her and the man.

Both Craven and the 19-year-old, identified by family members as De'Veonte Morris, were pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says the driver of the Camry sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital in the area for treatment. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence at the hospital.

"The other involved parties sustained minor to moderate injuries and were also transported to a local hospital for treatment," the release says.

CHP did not include the name of the driver charged with a DUI in its press release.

CHP is investigating the crashes from Monday night.

If you have any information for officers, call 858-293-6000.

RELATED:

