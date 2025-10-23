Procession held for 25-year-old La Mesa police officer killed in line of duty

SAN DIEGO COUNTY (KGTV) — The young officer's death devastating the law enforcement community across San Diego County.

Despite 25-year-old Lauren Craven only working for La Mesa’s Police Department for less than two years, she made a big impact.

A tremendous outpouring of love from local law enforcement Thursday morning, as her remains were taken from the Medical Examiner’s office to El Camino Memorial in Sorrento Valley.

“Was I afraid for her? Concerned for her? You bet. I knew the dangers. A different form got her. It's what she wanted to do,” said David Craven, Lauren’s father.

The first line of duty death for the La Mesa Police Department, bringing mourning law enforcement out in droves.

Thursday morning, deputies and officers from across San Diego County lined the street from the Medical Examiner's office.

A solemn salute as they watch one of their own being taken away in a hearse.

Monday night, Officer Lauren Craven had gotten out of her car to help with a crash on the 8 eastbound near Waring Road.

She was hit and killed by another driver on the freeway.

Chp is investigating the crash, which ultimately involved 5 cars and also killed 19-year-old De'Veonte Morris.

Craven started working with the department in February of 2024 and turned 25 just two weeks ago.

“I'm trying not to focus on all the decades more than she should have had. I'm trying to focus on the fact that everything in her life with thumbs up as she progressed through this journey,” said David Craven.

On Thursday, that journey made one more stop: One draped in honor from colleagues, friends, and strangers.

Officer Craven is survived by her parents, sister, and partner.