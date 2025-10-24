Officer Lauren Craven served San Diego families as childcare worker before joining LMPD

LA MESA (KGTV) — Before she had a badge, 25-year-old Officer Lauren Craven had a heart of service. She worked as an in-home childcare provider for a nonprofit called 'A Helping Hand', a childcare company in San Diego.

A Helping Hand spokesperson said Craven served as a childcare worker from 2023 - 2024, helping more than 40 families in San Diego.

Craven was killed Monday night when she stopped to help a driver who had been in a rollover accident on Interstate 8. She was struck and killed by another vehicle while rendering aid.

On Thursday morning, dozens of officers from around the county and sheriff's deputies drove up Interstate 805 to pay their respects to Craven during a processional, as she was being transported from the medical examiner's office to the mortuary.

Families, who wanted to remain anonymous, shared memories of how Craven had an impact on their children's lives:

"Lauren left a drawing for our daughters, and they were so happy to see it when they woke up. She is so thoughtful, and the kids loved her. Thank you so much for your help."

"She went above and beyond my expectations! Lauren was amazing!"

"Lauren was such a pleasure, she was on time, professional, and truly kind. My toddler loved her. Hope to have her again soon."

Having Lauren care for my young daughter was a blessing. She was kind, engaging, trustworthy, thoughtful, and charismatic. My daughter’s face lit up when she walked through the door, and I knew she was in the best of hands. Lauren’s care and compassion for others is what we will remember most about her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of those who loved her.

A Helping Hand shared the following statement:

During her time with us, Lauren’s warmth, professionalism, and genuine love for children left a lasting impression on both our families and staff. She embodied compassion and reliability, always leading with kindness and service to others. Ending her time with A Helping Hand, Lauren followed her dream of serving her community by joining the La Mesa Police Department, where she continued to demonstrate the same dedication and integrity that made her so deeply respected in our organization. Lauren was a genuine servant to everyone she met. She had an unwavering spirit, a contagious smile, and a heart that radiated care. In my first impression, I just knew I wanted Lauren in our community. Her impact on our families and team members will never be forgotten. Our entire A Helping Hand family mourns this profound loss and extends our heartfelt condolences to Lauren’s loved ones, her fellow officers, and to the many families whose lives she touched.

Lauren’s light, love, and legacy will remain a cherished part of the A Helping Hand family.

The family of 19-year-old De'Veonte Morris, the driver Craven was helping, also expressed their gratitude for her heroic actions.

"I feel really bad, but she did die as a hero," said Montrey Clark, Morris' uncle. "I do respect that."

David Craven said his daughter was living her dream of serving the community when she died a hero. He spoke of her inner, quiet strength that he'll always carry with him.

"From an early stage, she could do anything she set her mind to. I have no permanent failures to discuss. I have only setbacks followed by victory for her," David Craven said. "That's a strength I take with me. I'm trying not to focus on all the decades she should have had. I'm trying to focus on the fact that everything in her life with thumbs up as she progressed through this journey."

Back up in Bend, Oregon, a musician who goes by 'The Backroad King' said Craven used to babysit his daughter, and his mom is one of Craven's mother's best friends. He finished writing a song about Officer Craven and dedicated it to her on Thursday, called 'The Weight of the Badge'.

Officer Craven is survived by her parents, sister, and her boyfriend.

LMPD has put together a fundraiser to support Lauren's family. Details of her funeral service next Tuesday are expected to be released soon.