'He will never be forgotten': Family, friends remember 19-yr-old killed in I-8 crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two days after 19-year-old De'Veonte Morris was killed in the multi-vehicle crash on the I-8, friends and family spoke to the media for the first time to keep his memory alive.

With eyes closed, hands held and heads down, family and friends of Morris — or Bookie as they called him — joined in prayer on Wednesday.

“Until I get him back, which I know I can’t, it will never be the same," said Annesha Meekie, De'Veonte's mother.

The group gathered on the basketball court at the Mission Trails Apartments, a place that holds a hoop full of memories.

“I mean, I would never see him being able play basketball over here with his little brother, with him, or with me, or anybody again," said Derek Meekie, De'Veonte's uncle.

“Who would win on the court?” ABC 10News asked.

“He would probably win. I ain’t gonna lie," Derek said with a smile. "He would probably win.”

Derek described Morris as "brilliant. Real flashy. Real confident. Real hard-working."

His mother, Annesha, called Morris "basically heaven on earth."

On Monday, October 20th, the family told ABC 10News Morris started his day by visiting the gravesite of his father, Tyree Manor. Family said it was something Morris would often do, but Monday meant even more.

Manor passed away exactly three years before on October 20, 2022.

Later that night, any mother's worst nightmare came true.

“Honestly, I don’t know where he was coming from, but I know he was almost home, and he didn’t make it home," Annesha said.

One exit away from getting off the I-8 near Waring Road in Grantville, California Highway Patrol said Morris lost control of his car, leading to a multi-vehicle crash — the same one that also claimed the life of La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven when she stopped at the scene to help.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

“I feel really bad, but she did die as a hero," said Montrey Clark, another one of Morris' uncles. "I do respect that.”

Morris died at 19 years old.

Shalonda Spelmon, Morris' grandmother and Manor's mother, said, "Now here I am the same day doing the same stuff. I had a press release for my own son, now I have to plan a funeral.”

Family said Morris worked at Walmart, but had hopes of eventually owning his own business one day or working as a mechanic.

Instead, the family now wears a shirt that honors Morris right alongside his father.

“I just want to keep De’Veonte — A.K.A. Bookie — all in our spirits, all in our hearts," Annesha said. "He will never ever be forgotten."

The family said funeral services are still being organized.

