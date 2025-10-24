The Streamline: Legal fight against San Diego's trash fees not over yet

ABC 10News wants you to start your day on the right foot with our updated microclimate weather forecasts, the latest news from overnight and this morning, and more to help get you out the door informed and ready to go.
Here's what you need to know in the Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, edition of the 10News Streamline newsletter.
THE STREAMLINE:
ABC 10News brings you The Streamline for Friday, Oct. 24 -- everything you need to know in under 10 minutes:
TOP STORY:
The fight against San Diego’s new trash fees heads back to court Friday despite a judge’s ruling earlier this month that rejected a request to block the city’s updated pricing.
WATCH — Ava Kershner explains what’s at stake in today’s case management conference for the lawsuit challenging the trash fees:
MICROCLIMATE FORECASTS:
Coasts
Inland
Mountains
Deserts
BREAKING OVERNIGHT:
A driver was arrested in connection with the crash that killed La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven and the man she was helping following a wreck on Interstate 8, De'Veonte Morris.
The California Highway Patrol confirmed the 38-year-old driver of a Toyota Camry that struck Craven and the 19-year-old Morris was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
The suspected driver was identified as Antonio Abel Alcantar. He sustained injuries in the incident and was arrested at the hospital.
On Monday, at around 10:22 p.m., a series of crashes involving five vehicles occurred eastbound I-8, east of Interstate 15.
Craven arrived at the scene and started giving life-saving aid to Morris, who was involved in one of the crashes. As she was providing aid, the CHP said the Camry hit Craven and Morris.
The incident remains under investigation.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Driver who caused crash that killed police officer & 19-year-old charged with DUI
- Procession held for 25-year-old La Mesa police officer killed in line of duty
- Officer Lauren Craven served San Diego families as childcare worker before joining LMPD
- Father of fallen La Mesa Police Officer speaks out
- Family, friends remember 19-yr-old killed in I-8 crash
- La Mesa Police officer, another driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-8
CONSUMER:
If you're into craft beer or seltzers, the PintLife Passport is for you — an affordable way to help local breweries while having some fun in San Diego.
WATCH — Consumer reporter Marie Coronel breaks down how this beer passport works:
WE FOLLOW THROUGH:
A soccer player in San Diego is living out his dreams about two years after receiving a kidney from his brother in a transplant.
ABC 10News first told you about Richi Rodriguez in late 2024 as he was about to play in the Transplant World Cup.
WATCH — Anchor Jared Aarons follows through as Richi’s return to soccer is inspiring more people in a similar situation:
Thanks for waking up with us! If you have a story you want ABC 10News to follow through on, fill out the form below: