The Streamline: Fallen La Mesa police officer to be honored for final act of service

Here is what you need to know in the Thursday, May 7, 2026, Streamline newsletter:

Fallen La Mesa police Officer Lauren Craven is being honored today with a lasting tribute at department headquarters, recognizing her final act of service.

We’re also learning new details about a wild police chase on local freeways that ended with an officer opening fire in a Poway neighborhood.

And Meteorologist Megan Parry says temperatures are on the rise across the county as we head into Mother’s Day weekend.



THE STREAMLINE

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The Streamline: Thursday, May 7

TOP STORY

The La Mesa Police Department will hold a special ceremony Thursday to honor Officer Lauren Craven, who was killed in the line of duty in October 2025.

Craven, 25, died while helping 19-year-old crash victim De'Veonte Morris on Interstate 8 when both were hit by a suspected drunken driver. She was the first officer in the department’s history to be killed on duty, having served less than two years.

Her death deeply affected the department and the community. In the days that followed, residents gathered outside police headquarters to leave flowers, patches, and handwritten messages in tribute.

At 4 p.m. Thursday, Craven’s name will be added to the department’s Peace Officer Memorial in front of headquarters at 8085 University Ave.

On Wednesday, her name was also added to the San Diego County Law Enforcement Memorial wall, becoming the 92nd etched there.

“Officer Lauren Craven made the ultimate sacrifice on October 20, 2025, and will forever remind us all that, ‘In Valor There is Hope,’” the department stated.

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MICROCLIMATE FORECAST

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BREAKING OVERNIGHT

KGTV

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit was investigating a shooting involving a police officer during a vehicle pursuit that ended in San Diego's Carmel Mountain Ranch neighborhood, authorities said.

San Diego police officers located an occupied vehicle believed to be stolen around 11 a.m. Wednesday on Telocote Road, then initiated a vehicle stop but the driver fled, prompting a pursuit, according to the sheriff's office.

Officials said the vehicle traveled across multiple freeways and surface streets before the pursuit was terminated due to community safety concerns.

"Officers deployed tire deflation devices on Derby Farms Road near Steeple Chase Row. The suspect accelerated the vehicle toward two officers positioned on an embankment near the devices. Fearing for their safety, one officer discharged one round, striking the allegedly stolen vehicle. The suspect continued fleeing," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The pursuit concluded when the suspect was taken into custody in the area of Highland Ranch Road and Ted Williams Parkway in Carmel Mountain Ranch, just east of Interstate 15 and west of Poway.

The circumstances leading up to the pursuit and shooting were under investigation as detectives gather evidence and interview witnesses. The SDPD officer involved in the shooting and the suspect have not yet been identified.

The suspect was booked for alleged assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony reckless evading. Neither officers nor the suspect were injured during the pursuit, the sheriff's office reported.

Story by City News Service



CONSUMER

Weddings now top $34,000 on average, but consumer reporter Marie Coronel shows how thrift and resale shops can help couples save thousands on gowns, suits, and even décor.

Couples can save thousands on wedding attire by shopping at thrift and resale stores

WE FOLLOW THROUGH

ICE says it has removed more than 16,000 undocumented immigrants from the San Diego area since January 2025, part of ongoing enforcement efforts targeting public safety threats and recent border crossers.

ICE removed 16,000+ undocumented immigrants from San Diego area since January 2025

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