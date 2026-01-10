Medical examiner report reveals new details in deadly I-8 crash that killed officer, teen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A medical examiner's report obtained by ABC 10News is shedding light on the tragic October crash that killed La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven and 19-year-old Deveonte Morris on Interstate 8.

The findings reveal details that could potentially lead to additional charges.

The 16-page report documents the events of October 20, when Morris lost control of his vehicle on I-8. According to the report, Morris was under the influence and still alive when Officer Craven stopped to help him.

Investigators say Officer Craven's body camera was on and recording during the incident. The footage shows the moments she tried to help Morris, with the report noting that Craven could see Morris' foot hanging outside the left rear window of his vehicle.

After Officer Craven helped another driver involved in the multi-vehicle crash, she returned to Morris, who was "no longer in the same position," and began speaking with him, according to the report.

Moments later, 38-year-old Antonio Alcantar struck both Morris and Officer Craven.

Following the crash, Alcantar was arrested and charged with one count of murder and one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for the death of Officer Craven. However, the new information raises a critical question about whether Alcantar could face additional charges for Morris' death.

"There certainly is enough there that they could charge," said Marc Carlos, a longtime San Diego criminal defense attorney who has been involved in many similar cases.

"So if that person is injured and lying on the street and you do something that results in their death, you're responsible for it," Carlos said.

The medical examiner's report also revealed that Morris was under the influence at the time of the initial crash. His blood alcohol level tested at .15, nearly double the legal limit. The report also notes there were traces of cannabis and nitrous oxide in his system.

Morris' mother, Aneesha Meekie, previously spoke about the day her son died.

"October 20th, that was the same day his dad was taken away a couple years ago. I know earlier that day he went to go visit his father as he did often. Honestly, I don't know where he was coming from," Meekie said.

Carlos says the finding that Morris was under the influence could be something the defense attorney could use to their advantage.

"The fact that the individual was under the influence of alcohol and had drugs in his system is something the defense lawyers can use as a mitigant, [or argue] this person put themselves in this position," Carlos said.

Alcantar's attorneys have not responded to requests for comment.

The District Attorney's office said it cannot comment on a pending case when asked whether it's planning to add additional charges.