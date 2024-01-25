LIST: Resources providing aid to flood victims in San Diego & how you can help

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Members of the San Diego community are continuing to join forces to provide aid and lend a hand to victims of Monday's historic rainfall and subsequent flooding.

If you need shelter because of storm damage or flooding, The American Red Cross continues to operate a shelter at Lincoln High School, located at 4777 Imperial Ave, San Diego, CA 92113. Call 1-800-733-2767 to learn more about the Red Cross assistance for storm victims, or follow this link.

The San Diego Foundation has launched the San Diego Flood Response Fund to support communities and organizations doing their part to aid storm victims. The foundation accepts donations, and the money will be used for emergency grants to nonprofit service organizations on the front lines of the disaster response.

Additionally, the foundation will match up to $100,000 in donations. You can make a donation here.

Below, you'll find more links to information from the city and county related to storm response, including sandbag locations:



ABC 10News is committed to telling this story from start to finish. Our team of journalists will keep a pulse on the storm recovery as developments happen, and we will continue to check in on how the victims are doing. Find our robust coverage of the storm and its aftermath below.