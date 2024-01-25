City of San Diego mobilizes trash, street crews to help with flood cleanup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Crews from the City of San Diego's Environmental Services Division and Transportation Departments fanned out across flood damaged areas Wednesday. It marked a major step towards recovery from this week's floods that devastated several communities across San Diego.

A parade of trash trucks rolled down 42nd Street, south of Ocean View Blvd. Workers tossed anything left on the streets into the trucks as people who lived there brought out flood damaged appliances, clothes, furniture, and anything else they wanted to toss.

"I'm just trying to get rid of everything that got destroyed," says Jose Garcia, who added that it was bittersweet to see so many of his family's belongings thrown out.

"I'm trying to disconnect myself from all my belongings. Some of the stuff I'm seeing go is stuff that I've had for years."

Garcia, and others in the neighborhood, said it was nice to see the city mobilize. But many are still frustrated over a slow response, and what they say has been years of neglect in their community.

They say if the city had taken better care of storm drains and flood channels, the flood may have been averted.

"They need to keep helping," says Garcia. "They got the trucks. That's a step in the right direction. Keep listening to us. Keep hearing us out at the meetings ... There's always an excuse as to why they can't do anything about it. Well, no more excuses."

In a statement, the city says clean up will continue for days. They're urging residents to move cars off the streets where possible, and to report any bulky items in the streets through the "Get it Done" app.