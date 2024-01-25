'Time to let go': Volunteers help flood victims clear their homes out

SOUTHCREST, Calif. (KGTV) — It's been three days since flood waters caused destruction in San Diego's Southcrest neighborhood.

For many flood victims, it's time to let go of everything, which means clearing out homes, and piling belongings onto sidewalks.

Fernando Pastor is one man living in Southcrest who is asking for as much help as possible.

Many volunteers assisting with cleanup responded to one of the cries for help.

Eric Aguilera, owner of Bold Builds, brought a team of men out Thursday to help Pastor clear out his home on Beta St.

Seeing the damp, dark home is heartbreaking for Pastor, especially because Thursday is when he'll let all his belongings go.

"This is so sad," Pastor said. "I think we need a lot of help."

Larry Pastor, Fernando's son, said, "My dad came to the country with nothing. No money, he didn't know any English, didn't know anybody, and through hard work and perseverance, he was able to buy this house."

Larry helped throw everything out of the home he grew up in and came across something that brought up memories.

"It's an old album of pictures from when I was a kid," Pastor said.

As frustrated as the Pastors were to lose everything, it was necessary to remove the items because mold was about to settle in.

That's where Aguilera came in.

"This is my community," Aguilera said. "My dad's shop is two streets away. He's been there for 30 years. I have three employees on this street. It's very personal."

Aguilera and his team scraped mud out of the entire exterior of Pastor's property, while also going to nearby neighbors to offer free help with their situations.

"As we're emptying out houses, we're taking photos of everything, documenting, itemizing, and making sure if there is any funds in the future, the people without insurance also have an itemized list of everything," Aguilera said.

As for Pastor, he feels lucky that the bank forced him to get flood insurance when he bought the house. It's paying off 30 years later, but the home he built will never be what it was before.

This community is trying to stay as connected and informed as possible.

On WhatsApp, the Beta St. community has created a group for the neighborhood to join and continue to have conversations on navigating the disaster together.

The group also aims to give guidance to those without flood insurance.

The group is called "Birch St and Beta." To be added to the group, text Eric Aguilera at 619-906-0053.

To help Pastor and his neighbors, you can message his son Larry at 619-964-6603.

