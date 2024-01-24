Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

San Diego man swims through flooded home to rescue pets

Japheth Perez said it's devastating to see his childhood home damaged, but he was glad that his pets were safe.
Japhet Perez-Estrada swam through his childhood home to rescue his family's cats.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 15:13:20-05

SAN DIEGO — At the height of Monday's storm, a man in Southeast San Diego risked his life to rescue his family's pets.

Japhet Perez-Estrada swam through neck-deep water as it filled the house.

About 24 hours after the flood, Perez-Estrada's family was back in their house, clearing out all of their belongings one by one.

“Sorry, the house is a mess," said Perez-Estrada, as he walked ABC 10News reporter Natalie Chuck through the home.

Soaking wet towels are lying across the floor and footprints are sitting in the mud left behind.

“When I got into the backyard it was neck deep. Like I was literally swimming through the backyard," said Perez-Estrada.

He shared videos of his journey on Instagram.

Now, he has created a GoFundMe to help his family rebuild the home they bought about 17 years ago.

“Honestly, we are used to hardships in low-income areas. This isn’t anything that we haven’t gone through before. Just a cycle of trauma. Cycle of hardships that just makes us stronger," said Perez-Estrada.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
STOP MISINFORMATION

National News Literacy Week