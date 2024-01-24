San Diego man swims through flooded home to rescue pets

SAN DIEGO — At the height of Monday's storm, a man in Southeast San Diego risked his life to rescue his family's pets.

Japhet Perez-Estrada swam through neck-deep water as it filled the house.

About 24 hours after the flood, Perez-Estrada's family was back in their house, clearing out all of their belongings one by one.

“Sorry, the house is a mess," said Perez-Estrada, as he walked ABC 10News reporter Natalie Chuck through the home.

Soaking wet towels are lying across the floor and footprints are sitting in the mud left behind.

“When I got into the backyard it was neck deep. Like I was literally swimming through the backyard," said Perez-Estrada.

He shared videos of his journey on Instagram.

Now, he has created a GoFundMe to help his family rebuild the home they bought about 17 years ago.

“Honestly, we are used to hardships in low-income areas. This isn’t anything that we haven’t gone through before. Just a cycle of trauma. Cycle of hardships that just makes us stronger," said Perez-Estrada.