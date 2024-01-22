Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Flood watch issued for parts of San Diego County

water flood water main break
FILE
water flood water main break
Posted at 6:08 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 09:08:12-05

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A flood watch has been issued for parts of San Diego County Monday by the National Weather Service.

The flood watch will begin at 9 a.m. Monday and be in effect until Monday night. It is in effect in the San Diego County coastal areas, deserts, mountains and valleys.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. The NWS recommends monitoring forecasts throughout the day for possible flood warnings. Those in flood prone areas should be prepared to evacuate if flooding develops.

Heavy rain is expected to develop Monday morning with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Stop the spread of misinformation.

Stop the spread of misinformation