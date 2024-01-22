Flood watch issued for parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A flood watch has been issued for parts of San Diego County Monday by the National Weather Service.

The flood watch will begin at 9 a.m. Monday and be in effect until Monday night. It is in effect in the San Diego County coastal areas, deserts, mountains and valleys.

Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. The NWS recommends monitoring forecasts throughout the day for possible flood warnings. Those in flood prone areas should be prepared to evacuate if flooding develops.

Heavy rain is expected to develop Monday morning with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

