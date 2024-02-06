$832K raised for San Diego Flood Response Fund, $310K granted to nonprofits so far

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Foundation has collected $832,000 in donations for the Flood Response Fund so far in an effort to help communities recover from the historic Jan. 22 storm and more recent rainfall.

As promised, the foundation's Board of Governors matched the first $100,000 donated to the fund. The board says it will implement a new, $1-for-$2 match, up to $500,000.

Mark Stuart, SDF's president and CEO, says its goal is to raise at least $1.5 million to support the nonprofits that have been actively helping flood victims.

“The generosity of San Diegans throughout the county is aiding in the recovery of those impacted by helping to provide shelter, clothing and hot meals to families whose lives have been up-ended by flooding. We are grateful for every contribution," he says.

The foundation says its board approved a new, $190,000 grant for the YMCA of San Diego County to provide housing vouchers to more than 400 adults and children who were displaced by the flood.

According to the press release, more than $300,000 in grants have been made available to local nonprofits since Jan. 22.

The grant money from the flood response fund has focused on housing, transportation, food and other basic needs for victims.

SDF is encouraging established community nonprofits to apply for funds by filling out a grant application here.

The money will be released on a rolling basis as the fundraising effort continues, the press release says.

The fund received more than 874 donations from individuals, businesses and SDF fundholders.

SDF highlighted the following major donations:



$100,000 from the Disaster Relief, Recovery & Resilience Fund at the League of California Community Foundations

$50,000 from PNC Foundation

$25,000 from the Copley Foundation

$25,000 from Verizon

$25,000 from U.S. Bank

$25,000 from The James Silberrad Brown Foundation @ SDF

The San Diego Flood Response Fund does not grant money directly to individuals or families; 100% of the donations go to nonprofits serving San Diegans affected by the flood.

If you'd like to contribute to the fund, follow this link.