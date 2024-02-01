San Diego flood victims denied renters insurance claims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A young Rolando mom and flooding victim is facing a long road to recovery after some disappointing news from her insurance company.

On the morning of last week’s floods, Becky Rosales was tending to her one-year-old daughter, Estella, in their rented two-bedroom home on Jeff Street.

“I had just finished feeding her her breakfast. I got her out of the high chair and heard a wave of water hit my house,” said Rosales.

After she heard the water, she went to her bedroom and opened the door.

“I opened it, and it was just a wall of water,” said Rosales.

She says the water caused Estella to fall over backwards, knocking her unconscious for a few seconds.

As Rosales scrambled to help her daughter, the water kept rising,

In the end, half of her family's belongings were destroyed, some $6,000 worth.

“I don't know how I'm going to get it … feel empty, lost, hopeless,” said Rosales.

When Rosales, who did purchase renters insurance, called her insurance company, she received some bad news.

“They told me they wouldn't file the claim,” said Rosales.

Insurance broker Carlos Romero says Rosales and other renter flood victims are likely out of luck, because renters insurance won't cover water damage from a so-called act of God.

“Renters insurance may cover damage caused by an internal leak, but it doesn't cover flood caused by rain,” said Romero, owner of Carlos Romero Insurance Services.

Romero says to be covered, a renter has to purchase separate flood insurance, which can range from $100 to several hundred dollars.

Because flooding is rare in San Diego, he says he has yet to sell flood insurance to a renter in two decades in the business.

Rosales says she never even knew flood insurance was an option. She does know her road to recovery will be a long one.

“I don't know how I'm going to keep life normal for my daughter,” said Rosales.

A GoFundMe campaignhas been set up to help the Rosales’ family with expenses.

