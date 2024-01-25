Man uses Jeep to rescue trapped drivers in Midway District during Monday's storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Michael Esquer is proud of his Jeep Gladiator. He invested roughly $30,000 into it, adding steps, LED lights, and bigger tires. It was an investment he never imagined would pay off big time during the storm.

Monday, as San Diego got drenched by the heavy rain, Esquer and his friend were out for a lunch break in the Midway District and saw people in trouble.

"I started seeing people in their cars still, and I was wondering, where is the help at? And I said, hey, let's go help these people out," says Esquer, who quickly jumped into action.

This pair of friends recorded how they guided drivers out of their cars and onto the step of his jeep in water that was several feet deep.

One by one, he rescued seven people, including a woman who had no phone, was scared, and needed some extra help.

"I just hopped in the back and tried to escort her and make sure she didn't fall into the water and help her in and hold on, and she held on pretty good," he describes.

Esquer says the people they helped offered to give him money or for his phone number to repay him later, all of which he refused, and he says he'd do it all over again.

"They all thought I was part of a rescue team, but I was just out there helping people; I love helping people; I think it's a blessing to bless others," says Esquer, who told ABC 10News he doesn't consider himself a hero..