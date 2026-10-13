Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Shop Scripps
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Submit News Tips
ABOUT ABC 10NEWS
Meet the ABC 10News Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs
Support
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
WATCH ABC 10NEWS LIVE
ABC 10News Live News Casts
ABC 10News Videos
YouTube - ABC 10News San Diego
WATCH LIVE: BREAKING NEWS AND CONTINUING COVERAGE
News | Local, U.S., World
News
San Diego News
South Bay News
East County News
North County News
US/World
Weather
Alerts
Radar
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Wildfires
Earthquake Preparedness
Traffic
Gas Prices
Flight Status
Team 10 Investigates
Positively San Diego
Fact or Fiction
Sports
San Diego Padres
Community
Pet of the Week
Leadership
Spelling Bee
If You Give a Child a Book
Story Time
Community Connection
Celebrating Community
Entertainment
TV Listings
Contests
Money
Job Search
Shop Smart
Consumer News
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness Zone
Approved Home Pros
Marketplace
San Diego Connect
Brand Spotlight
Home Improvement Collective
The Doctor Is In
Advertising with 10News
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
abc10news
abc10news
10news
1
WX Alert
We Follow Through
The Streamline
Community Huddle
America Votes
SUBMIT NEWS TIPS
10Talks
Resource Center
Team 10 Investigates
Cold Cases
Consumer
The Price of Data
Contests
Positively San Diego
More +
Quick Links +
We Follow Through
The Streamline
Community Huddle
America Votes
SUBMIT NEWS TIPS
10Talks
Resource Center
Team 10 Investigates
Cold Cases
Consumer
The Price of Data
Contests
Positively San Diego
Local News
SDPD Southern Division Station cleared to reopen after mold cleanup
City News Service
San Diego News
San Diego police station temporarily closed over possible mold issue
City News Service
Local News
Monarch School head addresses relocation, closure amid possible mold concern
Ryan Hill
San Diego News
Monarch School temporarily closed over concerns of possible mold
ABC 10News Digital Team
Team 10 Investigates
Poway Unified knew about mold at middle school but kept parents in the dark
Austin Grabish
Local News
Local mold remediation company breaks down how mold could form in schools
Ryan Hill
Local News
Del Sur Elementary begins school year after mold concerns at home campus
Adam Campos
Local News
Mold discovered at Black Mountain Middle School, forces classroom adjustments
Ava Kershner - North County Coastal Reporter
Local News
Del Sur parent speaks on temporary move to Stone Ranch amid mold concerns
Ryan Hill
Local News
Del Sur Elementary parents demand answers after mold concerns force more changes
Tali Letoi - East County Reporter
San Diego News
Del Sur Elementary students to temporarily relocate to Stone Ranch Elementary
Karina Vargas
Local News
District meeting to address Del Sur Elementary's relocation amid mold concerns
Stephanie Aceves
Local News
Del Sur Elementary families wait on mold test results for the school return date
Karina Vargas
Local News
Expert explains how mold remediation works amid Del Sur Elementary mold concerns
Ryan Hill
San Diego News
How moisture concerns spread to multiple classrooms; when families were notified
Karina Vargas
San Diego News
Del Sur Elementary students miss first day of school because of mold concerns
Karina Vargas
North County News
Mold spore concerns force late school year start at Del Sur Elementary
ABC 10News Digital Team
Local News
Parents of SDSU student say mold in daughter's dorm room made her sick
Laura Acevedo
Community Connection is here!