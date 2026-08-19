Del Sur Elementary to temporarily relocate to Stone Ranch Elementary School amid mold concerns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Del Sur Elementary School will temporarily relocate to Stone Ranch Elementary School after testing showed moderate levels of mold in some areas of the school, according to an update provided by Del Sur Elementary Tuesday.

The relocation will last about a month, with the first day for Del Sur students at Stone Ranch on Monday, Aug. 24. The relocation is scheduled from Monday, Aug. 24, to Friday, Sept. 18, with an estimated return to Del Sur on Monday, Sept. 21.

According to the update, rooms 124, 126, 133, and 147; the Multi-Purpose Room; and the first-floor hallway showed a moderate probability of mold spores originating from inside, while the majority of areas were deemed acceptable following remediation.

The school says they will continue remediation and moisture-control equipment while additional work, investigation and evaluation takes place.

"Although most of the areas tested at Del Sur are now in the acceptable range, we do not want to approach the remaining concerns with another temporary solution. Temporarily relocating the school gives us the time and full access to the campus needed to continue investigating the broader moisture and humidity conditions, complete additional corrective work, and pursue a more permanent solution without repeatedly disrupting students and staff," the update stated.

There is a scheduled family information session at the Del Norte High School Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m.

