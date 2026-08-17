Del Sur Elementary kids still stuck at home as families wait on mold test results for the return date

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Families at Del Sur Elementary are still waiting to learn when their children will return to school after mold was found in several areas of the campus, delaying the first day of school.

The Poway Unified School District says crews spent Sunday completing remediation work in common areas, including HVAC and carpet cleaning, HEPA vacuuming, and wet wiping of hard surfaces. An independent industrial hygienist completed post-remediation sampling in areas where remediation work has been finished.

Students could potentially return to campus on Thursday, August 20, but that timeline depends on what the most recent test results show.

According to the district's latest update, initial testing results are expected to be received and reviewed on Tuesday, August 18. If results confirm remediation has been successfully completed, teachers and staff will return on Wednesday, August 19, to prepare classrooms, and the school will reopen for students on Thursday, August 20.

If results indicate additional work is needed, the district says it will communicate that information and any changes to the reopening timeline as soon as possible.

The district is also developing an alternate reopening plan in the event that portions of the campus require additional work, including options for a partial reopening if the entire campus is not yet ready.

For some parents, the situation brings up concerns that go back years. Jenn Knight said she and other parents raised concerns about their children's health as far back as 2024.

"We're feeling very nervous and wondering if it is safe. We don't know, we don't think it will be safe at this time, we don't feel like enough has been done to prevent this from happening again," Knight said.

Knight said the superintendent confirmed there was mold in 2024 and said remediation would be put in place.

"We just feel like they've had years of knowing this, and years to take care of it and that now we're the ones paying for it. Us and our children and teachers," Knight said.

Another parent, Karyn Herrera, said her son tested positive for mold exposure in 2024, though it is not certain it was related to the school.

"Some kids had asthmatic symptoms other kids had would come home with headaches. It was one of those things that caught me by surprise, and I said I need to get him tested," Herrera said.

The district says it will share test results and next steps with families once they have been reviewed. A family information session is also tentatively planned for Wednesday evening, before students return to campus. The session will cover remediation work, environmental testing and results, ongoing monitoring, and next steps, and will include a question-and-answer opportunity for families. The district says it will record the session and make it available online for families who cannot attend.

The district is asking that families and community members not enter the campus unless specifically authorized, noting that Del Sur remains an active work site and that unauthorized access could interrupt remediation activities, disturb containment measures or equipment, and potentially delay the work and testing necessary to reopen the campus.

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