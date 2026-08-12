'Moisture-related concerns' force late start to school year at Del Sur Elementary School

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — "Moisture-related-concerns" have forced a delay to the start of the school year for Del Sur Elementary School students.

According to a letter sent to families from the Poway Unified School District, the school year will be delayed until Tuesday or Wednesday, August 18 or 19. The specifics of the issues were not immediately clear.

"The delay is to allow third-party professional environmental contractors (Belfor Property Restoration) to remove and remediate the issues, and for an independent contracted industrial hygienist (Air America Testing) to certify that the issues have been resolved," the district said in the letter.

According to the district, the concerns were identified in early August. The district said the initial evaluation found that five classrooms were ready to be re-occupied, while nine classrooms needed additional remediation, and one classroom needed to be retested.

The district said between now and Saturday, teams will:



Complete microbial cleaning of every classroom on campus, including remediation of classrooms identified issues in the most recent round of testing.

Clean the ductwork serving the affected areas.

Reevaluate affected spaces following remediation.

"Industrial hygienist re-testing will occur Saturday, August 15 with results expected back on Sunday, August 16 or Monday, August 17. Following positive testing results, staff will have an additional day (either Monday or Tuesday) to finish room set-up, and school will open for students the following day (either Tuesday, August 18 or Wednesday, August 19)," the letter continued.

The school said it is also taking the following steps:



Assessment of all spaces will be conducted.

Installation of air scrubbers in all classrooms using HEPA filtration and dehumidification to help clean the air and reduce moisture.

Placement of additional large-scale dehumidification or portable cooling equipment in the shared open area connected to the classrooms to help reduce humidity and limit the spread of moisture into adjoining spaces.

Installation of humidity-monitoring devices in every classroom so conditions can be monitored in real time and addressed promptly when needed.

Evaluation of the broader campus conditions to better understand the underlying cause and identify any additional system-level corrective measures.

Read the full letter below: