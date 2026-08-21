Del Sur Elementary parent speaks on temporary move to Stone Ranch Elementary amid mold concerns

POWAY, Calif. (KGTV) – It's been more than a week since the first day of school, and kids at Del Sur Elementary still have not had a class.

Despite holding a meeting for Del Sur Elementary parents, some still have questions about how things will unfold amid mold concerns at the school.

“First and foremost, we're relieved that there is a plan,” Jenn Knight, a Del Sur Elementary parent who attended the meeting on Wednesday, said. "There is a plan to keep them all together with their teachers and their classmates.”

Following this parent meeting Wednesday night, which at times got heated, ABC 10News spoke with Knight about the plan to temporarily move her kids and others to Stone Ranch Elementary about two miles away.

"We still have a lot of concerns just about the structural integrity of the Del Sur Elementary School building,” Knight said. “We didn't get a lot of answers about the source of the leak. They still don't know the source.”

While the kids will be moving locations, we've discovered the district won’t be moving physical materials from Del Sur to Stone Ranch.

While that solved one concern, parents still have plenty of others.

"How the drop-off is going to work. They did say we're going to be staggered with Stone Ranch's schedule because Stone Ranch starts an hour earlier,” Knight said. “So we will be starting an hour later than Stone Ranch, but we're worried is that going to be disruptive to Stone Ranch's Day?”

Those with family members at Stone Ranch have concerns, too.

"I just don't want to see any accidents happening and it getting like too congested to where like there's like a line going up the street, which usually sometimes almost happens even now without like having extra kids coming in,” Dassah, who picks up and drops off her nephew at Stone Ranch, said.

ABC 10News emailed the Poway Unified School District asking about pickup and drop-off, school lunch, class sizes, the latest on the mold testing, and more.

It said in a statement that it is planning its logistics for Monday.

The District sent ABC 10News the following: “Del Sur and Stone Ranch will be co-located on the same campus, not merged into one school. The two schools will continue operating in separate classrooms and on separate schedules, including different start and dismissal times. Arrival, dismissal, recess, lunch, and other logistics are being coordinated around those separate schedules. Stone Ranch was selected in large part because the campus has the capacity to accommodate the Del Sur school community during the temporary relocation. Food and Nutrition Services is planning for the additional students coordinated as part of the broader campus plan."

In another update provided to parents Thursday evening, materials from Del Sur will not be moved to Stone Ranch. Students will be provided with new instructional and classroom supplies.

Other operational details are still being finalized today and will be communicated directly to families before Monday.

For your questions regarding ESS, testing and remediation results, the root-cause investigation, missed instructional days, and the timeline of the most recent moisture and mold concerns, those topics are already addressed in the Del Sur FAQ: https://delsur.powayusd.com/apps/pages/del-sur-elementary-remediation-faq [delsur.powayusd.com]”

Knight told ABC 10News there's still a big question on her mind: what’s going to happen to Del Sur and the mold?

“We don't know what is going to be done with the building and everything there; that's the biggest question now,” Knight said.