Monarch School temporarily closed; students relocated over concerns of possible mold

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Monarch School has been temporarily closed, and students have been relocated over concerns about possible mold on campus.
According to the San Diego County Office of Education, the school serves about 170 students who are experiencing homelessness.
The decision was made Friday, August 28, after concerns were brought up late Thursday, SDCOE said. "Families and staff were notified of the situation Thursday and Friday evening with reminders throughout the weekend about the plan," officials said.
Monday, students in kindergarten through 5th grade walked to the nearby Perkins K-8 school with their teachers, while students in grades 5 through 12 were taken by bus to the South County Regional Education Center.
Read the full letter below:
The health and safety of our students, families, and staff members is of utmost importance to Monarch School. That’s why, as soon as we heard of emerging concerns about possible mold on our campus, we immediately took action.
The San Diego County Office of Education (SDCOE) operates the educational program at Monarch School in partnership with the nonprofit Monarch School Project, which owns the facility. Monarch School currently serves about 170 students who are experiencing homelessness, and ensuring they have a safe and welcoming space to learn is at the center of our work. We understand that any changes to the school schedule have real impacts for our students and families, however school often can be the safest place for our young people to be with access to school meals, support services, and caring adults.
After being notified of concerns late on Thursday, Aug. 27, we made the decision to close the school on Friday, and find alternate locations for the following week from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. Families and staff were notified of the situation Thursday and Friday evening with reminders throughout the weekend about the plan.
On Monday, our students and families arrived at the Monarch School parking area where they were checked in, welcomed, and provided breakfast. Our students in kindergarten through 5th grade walked to the nearby Perkins K-8 school with their teachers and classroom staff. We are incredibly grateful to the San Diego Unified School District and Perkins K-8 principal for providing classroom space and a welcoming environment for our teachers and youngest learners.
Our students in grades 6 through 12 were transported by bus to the South County Regional Education Center in National City where they were greeted by teachers and support staff members. Families also had the option of independent study for the week.
As the facility owner, the Monarch School Project is leading environmental testing, results, and recommendations. SDCOE and the Monarch School Project will continue to ensure learning and essential supports can continue with as little disruption as possible. We are grateful to our students, families, and staff for their flexibility, understanding, and ability to pivot quickly during this temporary adjustment.