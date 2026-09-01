Monarch School temporarily closed; students relocated over concerns of possible mold

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Monarch School has been temporarily closed, and students have been relocated over concerns about possible mold on campus.

According to the San Diego County Office of Education, the school serves about 170 students who are experiencing homelessness.

The decision was made Friday, August 28, after concerns were brought up late Thursday, SDCOE said. "Families and staff were notified of the situation Thursday and Friday evening with reminders throughout the weekend about the plan," officials said.

Monday, students in kindergarten through 5th grade walked to the nearby Perkins K-8 school with their teachers, while students in grades 5 through 12 were taken by bus to the South County Regional Education Center.

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