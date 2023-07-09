WHAT YOU MISSED: Top San Diego news stories July 3 - July 8

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - With the Fourth of July falling on a weekday this year, many people across the country and San Diego tuned out for some much needed rest and relaxation last week.

With the Sunday scaries kicking in, it's time to snap back to reality.

We're here to help you catch up.

Below, you'll find the top news stories in San Diego you may have missed for the week of July 3 to July 8.

MONDAY

Man making scene in Santee Walmart prompts large law enforcement presence

A man making a scene in a Santee Walmart prompted a large law enforcement presence at the store and a temporary closure Sunday afternoon.

TUESDAY

Dozens of flights delayed Monday at San Diego International Airport

Bad weather in other parts of the country, combined with a surge in travel for the Fourth of July holiday is causing some delays for travelers at the San Diego International Airport. ABC 10News Reporter Austin Grabish reports.

WEDNESDAY

12-year-old boy killed, driver arrested in Oceanside collision

A 12-year-old boy was killed, and four others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision at an Oceanside intersection, police said.

THURSDAY

Family seeks justice after woman is found dead inside car near border

ABC 10News Reporter Ciara Encinas talked to a Santa Barbara area family who is hurting after their daughter was found dead inside a car yards from the border.

FRIDAY

Couple details violent encounter with transient at popular Hillcrest restaurant

ABC 10News Reporter Michael Chen talks to a couple who described how their afternoon in Hillcrest ended with a violent encounter with a homeless man.

SATURDAY

Authorities investigating plane crash near Murrieta that killed 6 people

Daunting questions remain after a devastating plane crash in Riverside County killed six people on Saturday, leaving no survivors. ABC 10News attended the NTSB press conference and spoke to a worker of a business nearby the airport where the crash happened. Additionally, 10News spoke to a retired pilot who offered his perspective on the crash.

If you've made it this far, thanks for following along! Check back in at the same time next week to find the top stories you may have missed.