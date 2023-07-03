Dozens of flights delayed Monday at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Bad weather in other parts of the country combined with a surge in travel for the Fourth of July holiday is causing some delays for travelers at the San Diego International Airport.

Around noon Monday, there were 28 arrivals delayed at the airport while another 28 flights weren’t leaving on time, according to the airport’s website.

“Just because you have blue sky where you're at doesn't mean you can't be having a weather impact because where your airplane is now or where it was earlier in the day could be impacted by weather,” said Kathleen Bangs, a spokesperson for FlightAware, which provides real-time flight tracking data.

In total, more than 300,000 travelers will be coming through the San Diego International Airport from June 29 – July 6 said airport spokesman Fernando Alcala.

Workers are bracing for a busy week with Thursday is expected to draw in about 46,000 passengers alone, added Alcala.

“As long as people plan ahead and get here with plenty of time, we should have no problems navigating this.”

Construction on Terminal 1 is causing some traffic delays getting to the airport, so people are being asked to come two hours before a flight to avoid trouble.

The ongoing construction means this year the airport won’t have parking available for the Big Bay Boom event on Tuesday.

Bangs said there is a trick travelers worried about delayed and canceled flights can use to make sure they get to their destination on time.

“We always advise people to try and get that first-morning flight. Statistically, you have a much better chance of that flight going on time, less delays, less cancellations.”

She added people looking to save money can book their trip on the actual holiday instead of the days before or after it.

The TSA said it screened a record number of 2,883,595 individuals last Friday and is preparing for high volumes throughout the week.