Collision near Oceanside intersection leaves 1 dead, sends others to hospital

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – One person was killed and multiple others were hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision near an Oceanside intersection.

Oceanside Police told ABC 10News the crash happened late Tuesday night on North Meyers Street and Surfrider Way, and it involved a white car and a dark-colored sedan.

Police said a passenger in the dark-colored vehicle died at the scene.

ABC 10News learned four people were taken to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.