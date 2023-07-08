Authorities investigating plane crash near Murrieta that killed 6 people

MURRIETA, Calif. (KGTV) - National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that killed six people near Murietta early Saturday morning.

The Cessna C550 business jet went down in a field near the French Valley Airport and burst into flames around 4:15 a.m., according to the FAA.

It took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the flames, which had engulfed the plane and charred about an acre of vegetation just north of French Valley Airport, said the Riverside County Fire Department.

NTSB said the plane had been en route from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas when it crashed short of the French Valley Airport.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, all six people inside died at the scene. The victims have not been identified.

"Once on scene, the investigators will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records. NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation," according to an NTSB press release.

The preliminary report is expected to be published 15 days after the accident.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

ABC 10News has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

