Family seeks justice after woman is found dead inside car near border

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (KGTV) — A Guadalupe, California, family is hurting after their daughter was found dead inside a car yards from the border.

"We want justice. We want help, please," pleaded Ernesto Oregel, father.

Ernesto Oregel and Imela Garcia are searching for the person responsible for killing their daughter Levya Oregel.

They said she went missing on July 1 after she went to clean office spaces with her ex-husband.

Loved ones posted flyers when Leyva didn't pick up her phone.

She left behind two daughters.

"She loved her daughters. I mean, she would not go anywhere without her daughters," said Jose Mejia, uncle. "She left a little 14-year-old. She left a little five-year-old. Now they don't have; they no longer have their mother, and now they don't have a father."

Police said she died of blunt force trauma to the upper body.

There is no word on the ex-husband's whereabouts. The family tells us the couple had a history of domestic issues.

Police said there is no official suspect identified.

"This one. If you have anything, if you have any information, please let us know," Imela asked her mom as she held Leyva's wedding photo.

Oregel's family is hopeful the person who killed her will be caught soon so they can find the answers they are looking for.

"A death like this. It's hard to take in, especially being parents and knowing that your daughter died the way she died. It's hard. It's really hard," said Mejia.