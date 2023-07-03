Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man making scene in Santee Walmart prompts large law enforcement presence

The store closed as deputies tried to get in contact with the man.
san diego sheriff's at walmart in santee
Madison Weil — ABC 10News
An ABC 10News reporter at the scene counted at least seven marked sheriff's department cars at the scene, as well as a few unmarked ones.
san diego sheriff's at walmart in santee
Santee Walmart law enforcement presence
Posted at 7:15 PM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 22:35:22-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man making a scene in a Santee Walmart prompted a large law enforcement presence at the store and a temporary closure Sunday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, an employee called 911 a bit past noon on July 2 to report that a man was standing on the shelves and disrupting customers.

Officers arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Town Center Parkway shortly after, and they were on the scene for at least seven hours.

At 5:48 p.m., SDSD tweeted the store will be closed “until further notice” as deputies worked to make contact with the man.

An ABC 10News reporter at the scene counted at least seven marked sheriff's department cars at the scene, as well as a few unmarked ones.

At around 7:25 p.m., our reporter witnessed what appeared to be a man being taken into custody by sheriff's deputies.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists gathers the latest information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Free 24/7

Watch Free 24/7!