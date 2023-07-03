Man making scene in Santee Walmart prompts large law enforcement presence

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A man making a scene in a Santee Walmart prompted a large law enforcement presence at the store and a temporary closure Sunday afternoon.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, an employee called 911 a bit past noon on July 2 to report that a man was standing on the shelves and disrupting customers.

Officers arrived on the scene in the 100 block of Town Center Parkway shortly after, and they were on the scene for at least seven hours.

At 5:48 p.m., SDSD tweeted the store will be closed “until further notice” as deputies worked to make contact with the man.

An ABC 10News reporter at the scene counted at least seven marked sheriff's department cars at the scene, as well as a few unmarked ones.

At around 7:25 p.m., our reporter witnessed what appeared to be a man being taken into custody by sheriff's deputies.

Be aware of increased law enforcement activity in the 100 block of Town Center Parkway in @CityofSantee. The Walmart store has been closed until further notice. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding. @SDSOSantee pic.twitter.com/TLm4ktol1M — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) July 3, 2023

