WHAT YOU MISSED: Top San Diego news stories July 17 - July 22

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Heroes, villains, and every other fandom imaginable has descended on San Diego for the annual Comic-Con.

Despite the heat, fans still made their way over to the Gaslamp Districtto join others in their love of everything pop culture. There are many fun activities inside the San Diego Convention Center and at several offsites.

And they’re off! Horse racing at the Del Mar Racetrack is now in full swing. Opening Day kicked off the festivities with several traditions.

MONDAY

Mountain biker dies while helping dehydrated hikers in Jacumba Mountains

ABC 10News Digital Producer wrote about a mountain biker died after helping search for four hikers in the Carrizo Gorge area of the Jacumba Mountains on Saturday.

TUESDAY

‘Crime tourism’ likely hitting San Diego homes

ABC 10News Reporter Madison Weil talked to police who are warning homeowners about “crime tourism” – an alarming new trend where burglars are traveling to specifically target upscale neighborhoods.

WEDNESDAY

No badge needed: San Diego Comic-Con 2023

ABC 10News Digital Producer Zack Self compiled a list of offsites people can check out, even if they weren't able to get a ticket to San Diego Comic-Con.

THURSDAY

Escalating 'door kick' challenge frustrating neighbors in Carlsbad

ABC 10News Reporter Michael Chen looked into a TikTok challenge that started in college dorms and is making its way to local neighborhoods—and becoming more destructive.

FRIDAY

Actors strike outside of San Diego Comic-Con

ABC 10News Reporter Natalie Chuck spoke to local actors who were out striking across the street from the convention center.

"This was a great idea to get people to know what the strike is all about, get our voices heard," said Mark Allyn, an actor and voice actor in San Diego who joined the picket line.

Creative hats, posh attire on display for opening day at Del Mar

ABC 10News Austin Grabish talked to race fans decked out in dapper attire and came out for Opening Day at the Del Mar Race Track.

SATURDAY

Westfield sells Mission Valley Shopping Centers

ABC 10News Reporter Adam Racusin looked into Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield selling two Mission Valley shopping center locations.

