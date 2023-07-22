Creative hats, posh attire on display for opening day at Del Mar

DEL MAR, Calif. — Thousands of race fans decked out in dapper attire came out for Opening Day at the Del Mar Race Track.

“This is an amazing day. It’s a lot like going to the Kentucky Derby in that it’s a special day like no other,” said San Diegan John Homan.

Homan has been coming to the races for about 12 years and said the people-watching is better than the horse races.

He shared a funny memory from a previous year at the racetrack.

“My girlfriend calls me up to the women’s restroom and she opens the door and there’s a whole line of high heel shoes that the girls have all abandoned after walking in them all day and couldn’t walk one more step, so that was pretty fun, but yeah it’s a great day to see some really interesting people.”

More than $4,000 was up for grabs for women who entered the hat contest, but competition was going to be fierce with so many dressed in stunning hats.

The gambling floor was busy with people lining up to place bets.

Tracy Weaver said last year he walked away with cash in his pocket and hoped Friday would be the same.

But he was tight-lipped on who he was betting on.

“I can’t give everybody my bets because then the whole world’s going to bet, and the odds will crash,” he said with a smile.

