‘Crime tourism’ likely hitting San Diego homes

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Over the last year, ABC 10News has covered several residential burglaries likely linked to an organized theft ring.

Officials across SoCal are now warning homeowners about “crime tourism” – an alarming new trend where burglars are traveling to specifically target upscale neighborhoods.

“They had something that breaks the glass…pops the glass…glass shattered to about here,” said Bill Young,showing 10News the damage to his Poway home in May.

Security footage showed four masked men breaking into their home through a backyard door. Young and his wife were home when it happened.

“They stole our sense of feeling safe in our home,” said Judi Young.

The family says the Sheriff’s Dept. arrived within minutes and told them the men are likely part of a South American crime ring that has been targeting Southern California homes for months in search of valuables.

ABC 10News covered two similar break-ins in 4S Ranch.

“Everywhere I looked, house was turned upside down,” said Jay Rostami.

Rostami shared photos of their house ransacked and said a safe and jewelry box were stolen with precious heirlooms inside.

Similar burglaries were also reported in La Jolla.At the time, deputies confirmed the organized theft ring, including Chilean nationals, were suspected in nearly 60 high-end burglaries.

While SDPD wouldn’t comment on what group specifically may be responsible for recent residential burglaries, they did offer tips for homeowners which include simply leaving security lights on and installing alarm systems/cameras that hook up to your phone in case you are traveling or away.

“If you can get that alert that there’s someone in your house, that allows you to give us a call a lot faster,” said Ltn. Adam Sharki, SDPD.

SDPD added that burglars often target upstairs windows or doors, believing they may be unlocked or unarmed.

“In summertime, you have those crimes of opportunities. People leave the windows at home open. They leave the slider open,” said Ltn. Sharki.

Installing alarms that respond when glass is broken can add an extra layer of protection.

