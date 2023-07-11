Your guide to San Diego Comic-Con 2023

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — When the convention center turns the Gaslamp District into a comic book extravaganza, be prepared for traffic and road closures, parking, and how to navigate downtown.

In some ways, this year attendees may find Comic-Con going back to its roots due to the absence of some major studios. However, there will still be lots to see!

WHERE & WHEN

Where: San Diego Convention Center

When: July 20 - 23

Who: The list of Exhibitors, Artist's Alley sections, as well as the Fan Tables sections, have all been revealed on Comic-Con International's website. The convention center map is also live so you can plan your days.

ROAD CLOSURES

Driving to San Diego Comic-Con or near the downtown area during the event? Make sure you know just where to go. Harbor Drive will close to traffic (including bikes, scooters, and skateboards) on the following days and times:



Wednesday, July 19: 2 -10 p.m.

Thursday, July 20: 7 a.m. -10 p.m.

Friday, July 21: 7 a.m. -10 p.m

Saturday, July 22: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m

Sunday, July 23: 7 a.m. -8 p.m

PARKING/PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION

If you're attending to Comic-Con you have several options for parking, public transportation, or shuttling in and around downtown San Diego.

SDCC is offering attendees two options to purchase parking ahead of time from either ABM Parking or ACE Parking. You can find more information about pricing and navigating parking downtown online here.

Comic-Con is providing a free shuttle for those staying downtown, Mission Valley, near the airport, and near Shelter and Harbor Islands.

Shuttle service begins preview night on Wednesday, July 19 at 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. and again July 20 - 22 from 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. the next day, and Sunday, July 23 from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shuttle services runs between every 15 to 30 minutes. A PDF featuring a list and map of the shuttle's 57 stops can be found here.

MTS will be running extra routes along the Sycuan Green Line, UC San Diego Blue Lines, and Orange Line. Service each line will run every seven and a half minutes at peak times and every 30 minutes toward the end of the day. The schedules for each line from Wednesday through Sunday can be found online here.