No badge needed: San Diego Comic-Con 2023

SAN DIEGO, (KGTV) — No pass, no problem! This year, San Diego Comic-Con has tons of offsites to check out, even if you weren't able to get a ticket.

Scroll through the list below to see this year's offsites, according to the SDCC Unofficial Blog:



Adult Swim Festival on the Green

Adult Swim is back with Festival on the Green. Fans are able to stop by for a snack at the Toasting Room with no reservations required. Adult Swim will be at Comic-Con from Thursday, July 20 through Saturday, July 22. Attendees can also enjoy a hydration station offered by Hint Water.



Dragon Ball at the Marriot Marquis

Dragon Ball will be at SDCC from Wednesday, July 19 through Sunday, July 23. This year, fans can enjoy playing the Dragon Ball Super card game at a DBSCG tutorial event, and a Figure-Rise Standard model kit experience. Those looking to play Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will also get a playable game demo.



Peanuts “Camp Snoopy” & Beagle Scouts Pop-Up

Peanuts is setting up camp on the 200 block of J Street in Suite 105 for the “Camp Snoopy” and Beagle Scouts pop-up. Those who attend will be able to go bird spotting, learn how to read a Peanuts-themed compass, and write letters home. There will also be plenty of merchandise.



FX at San Diego Comic Con

FX returns to San Diego Comic-Con with another activation. This year, fans will be able to look into the world of Shogun and explore an augmented reality koi pond and live samurai battles. The event lasts from Thursday through Sunday at the Hilton Bayfront Lawn.



Hulu Animayhem

At this year’s Hulu offsite, attendees will find “Solar Opposites:” INSIDE THE WALL, as well as “The Great North:” ALANIS BOREALIS, “Family Guy:” 360 TIME TRAVEL & LIVING ROOM, “Archer:” WALL OF AGENCY HEROS, “The Simpsons:” LIVING ROOM, “Bob’s Burgers:” GRAND RE-RE-RE OPENING, and “Futurama:” FUTURAMA HAS LANDED ON HULU. It’s all happening Thursday through Sunday at the convention center parking lot behind the convention center.



Paramount+’s The Lodge

This year, Paramount Plus will be hosting an offsite called The Lodge, which will include activities for 1923, SpongeBob SquarePants, Yellowjackets, Star Trek at the Happy Does bar from July 19 through July 23.

If you need help finding your way around, @__JessicaJones on Twitter has created the below map:

