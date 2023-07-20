Escalating 'door kick' challenge frustrating neighbors in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) - A TikTok challenge that started in college dorms is making its way to local neighborhoods—and becoming more destructive.

In mid-May, inside their home off El Camino Real in Carlsbad, Sallie and Bryan Moore were sitting at their dining room table on a Sunday night, watching a show on their computer, when this happened.

“All of sudden, BAM, BAM, BAM, BAM! What??!!” said Sallie.

‘I’m thinking, ‘Should I get something to defend ourselves? Is someone breaking in?’” said Bryan.

Bryan opened the door and saw three kids on eBikes, chasing down one in his car.

“I rolled down the window … and he said, ‘It wasn't me, I swear!’” said Bryan.

Bryan let the kid ride off.

In the next six weeks, their home would be targeted five more times.

“Startled, scared. Very shocking sitting there, and all of sudden, a sound happens, and it’s on your front door,” said Sallie.

A newly installed Ring camera caught the last incident, in June: a person in a hoodie doing several so-called donkey kicks to their door, before taking off.

The TikTok ‘door kick’ or 'heartbeat' challenge, which began in college dorms has moved into neighborhoods, and it appears to be escalating.

A Carlsbad homeowner sent ABC 10News a photo a large crack after a similar incident several months ago,

Last week, in the La Costa area, cameras caught an eBike being backed into a front door, as someone in a mask kicked the door.

The door was splintered in several places, and likely, has to be replaced for several thousand dollars.

Back at the Moore home, Bryan says the floor didn’t suffer major damage, but the door movements are ‘sloppier’ and the ‘pins used to be firmer.’

New preventative measures are also in place, including a gate in front of the door.

“It's a nuisance. It’s not funny,” said Bryan.

Police departments around the country have warned the acts could be mixed up with break-ins, leading to someone getting hurt.