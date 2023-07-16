WHAT YOU MISSED: Top San Diego news stories July 10 - July 15

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A heat wave across the United States is evidence that 2023 may become one of the hottest years on record, and San Diego was among the major cities across the country dealing with high temperatures.

That being said, a little heat couldn't put a damper on San Diego Pride festivities, as community members of all backgrounds came out in droves to the parade in Hillcrest.

Of course, even San Diegans living under a rock knew about the hot weather and Pride's return.

We're here to help you catch up on a variety of other recent headlines in the news cycle you may have missed.

Below, you'll find the top news stories in San Diego you may have missed for the week of July 10 to July 15.

MONDAY

Walking group faces permitting obstacles after growing in popularity

ABC 10News Reporter Ciara Encinas talked to the organizer of San Diego Girls Who Walk, which hosts those walks as a way to make friends, but now, the group is so popular it's running into permitting obstacles.

TUESDAY

Relative of teenage girl found in Camp Pendleton barracks speaks out

ABC 10News Reporter Jeff Lasky talks to a family member who has publicly called out for justice and transparency as Marine officials investigate the discovery of a missing teen girl at a barracks on Camp Pendleton.

WEDNESDAY

Skunks take over Point Loma condo complex?

ABC 10News Anchor, Reporter Aaron Dickens, talked to residents at a Point Loma condominium complex who say skunks are taking over their property.

THURSDAY

$65K worth of clothing donated to San Diego nonprofit benefiting victims of domestic violence

Shamine Linton started Sharia’s Closet in 2013, offering seven to 10 free outfits and some hygiene supplies for those who stop by. Over the last couple of years, she says they’ve served more than 10,000 people. On Thursday, they received their largest donation to date by far: $65,000 worth of clothes dropped off at their front door.

FRIDAY

Actor's strike impacts Comic-Con, with several panels canceled

Regular attendees of Comic-Con are in for a very different experience this year. The ongoing writer's strike already caused major studios to back away from major presentations in Hall H, and now that actors are joining in, the impact is magnified. A 25th anniversary cast reunion with actors from "That '70s Show" and a performance by the Muppets of "Sesame Street" were among the latest cancellations.

SATURDAY

'Sammy the Seal' makes friends with surfers at Tourmaline Surf Park

The seal, which surfers have nicknamed Sammy, showed up in the area about three weeks ago. Since then, Sammy been captured repeatedly on drone video. In some videos, the seal is seen jumping on people's surfboards, sometimes taking a nap, and other times riding the waves with the surfers.



If you've made it this far, thanks for following along! Check back in at the same time next week to find the top stories you may have missed or catch our weekly roundup on TikTok.