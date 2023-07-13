$65K worth of clothing was donated to San Diego nonprofit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Anyone who walks into Sharia’s Closet on El Cajon Blvd is…

“Welcomed, you’re treated with dignity and respect,” said Shamine Linton, founder and CEO of Sharia's Closet.

It’s especially important since many of the people who visit have experienced domestic violence or human trafficking.

“When they walk in with just like ‘Oh my gosh I have to go somewhere to ask for free clothes or hygiene products.’”

Linton started Sharia’s Closet in 2013, offering seven to 10 free outfits and some hygiene supplies for those who stop by. Over the last couple of years, she says they’ve served more than 10,000 people.

“It’s really increasing every day. The need for our services, especially with the changes in the economy.”

On Wednesday, Sharia’s Closet got the biggest donation they’ve ever received. $65,000 worth of clothing dropped off at their front door.

“I am so humbled and grateful to be in a position to better help our clients.”

The donor is Wellgreens, a San Diego cannabis dispensary. The owner spent years collecting clothes and wanted to offer them to a good cause.

“She said well, I can line my own pockets, I can look better and buy something nice, or I can drive through the streets of San Diego knowing I'm helping victims of human trafficking,” said Vikas Bajaj, counselor for Wellgreens.

Linton says this will help her nonprofit continue its work while meeting rising demand.

“It’s really a joy and a humbling experience to be able to clothe people with brand new clothes where they can pull their own tags,” Linton said.