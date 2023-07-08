Walking group faces permitting obstacles after growing in popularity

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Scenic walks around town are what we are known for in San Diego.

San Diego Girls Who Walk uses those walks as a way to make friends, but now, the group is so popular it's running into permitting obstacles.

"Just let the girls walk as long as we're not blocking traffic or entryways or anything," said Monica Figueroa, San Diego Girls Who Walk.

She says she originally started the group walks to give women a space to meet others and walk in a safe setting after joining a similar group when she lived in New York City.

The walks started small.

"It was probably about 20 people. This was May 2022, and the last walk had about 150," she said.

The group grew after a reel got a lot of attention.

Figueroa said the last walk was at mission bay because it's a big area where the women won't be in the way of traffic.

"We just walked along the bay and back. It ended really well. A lot of people told me they met new friends, and that was it. It really wasn't a big deal," she said.

She planned to hold the next walk on July 9 at the Embarcadero until she says she was contacted by the Port of San Diego.

She was told she needed a permit because of the size of her last walk.

The Port of San Diego said that the rule is any event with more than 25 people has to apply for a permit and pay fees to ensure safety and an enjoyable experience for everyone.

So, she moved the location to Balboa Park - a place she has held walks in the past.

But ran into the same issue.

The city of San Diego's special events permit is $269 and needs to be submitted at least two months before the event, but it's strongly suggested organizers submit applications four months in advance. Applicants can apply as soon as 30 days before the event but will have to pay more.

"I understand that's a rule, but that rule is intended for non-profits who can afford that and are capable of doing that. Who can schedule events four months in advance and that's not what we are. We do things a couple weeks in advance and I just see who shows up," said Figueroa.

Figueroa plans to hold a protest in the park on Sunday in hopes of Balboa Park changing its permitting guidelines so San Diego Girls Who Walk can organize its events in a shorter time frame and at a lower cost.

ABC 10News reached out to the city of San Diego for comment but have not yet heard back.

