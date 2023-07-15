Aaron Dickens gives you an inside look at San Diego Pride

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – ABC 10News Anchor Aaron Dickens was at the San Diego Pride 5K & Walk in the community of Hillcrest Saturday morning, reporting about the morning’s run and parade.

The 5K run and walk kicks off the morning festivities and follows the same route as the Pride Parade that kicked off at 10:00 a.m.

Aaron Dickes talked to Chef Roc and his family about Pride and what it means to their family.

INTERVIEW: Chef Roc and family on what Pride means to them

He also talked to Maxine, who ran the Pride 5K & Walk in 22 minutes. She talked about her personal connection to Pride.

INTERVIEW: San Diego Pride 5K & Walk

Of course, Aaron and ABC 10News Photojournalist had a little fun and showed off their Pride shoes. It was allegedly

unplanned.