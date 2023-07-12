Skunks take over Point Loma condo complex

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Residents at a Point Loma condominium complex said skunks are taking over their property.

One resident at the Sea Colony complex told ABC 10News, “We have had a lot of skunks this past year. A lot of families. I have seen a mom walking around with her four babies.”

Reporter Aaron Dickens asked resident Judy Swink, “What does it smell like?”

Swink responded, “How do you describe it? It smells like skunky pot.”

Staff at the condo complex said they have seen a significant increase in skunk sightings lately, prompting them to set traps throughout the complex.

Swink said she encountered one while walking her dog.

"He just started doing his feet … Which is a real a signal they are working up to spray you and swap in, so you back away slowly,” said Swink.

The San Diego Humane Society said skunks are not aggressive by nature, but they advise anyone who comes across one to walk away slowly and quietly.

"I had a dog that has been sprayed and it's not a lovely thing,” a resident said.

If your pet has been sprayed by a skunk, the Humane Society recommends:

If a person or an animal surprises a skunk in a situation where neither can retreat, the skunk will spray in self-defense.

Skunk spray in human eyes is extremely irritating and can cause temporary blindness, but no permanent damage. Flush eyes liberally with cold water to ease irritation. Wash skin with carbolic soap and water, tomato juice, or vinegar. You may be able to save clothing by washing repeatedly in vinegar water and/or hanging it outside for a month or so before dry-cleaning. For the worst sprays, however, it may be best to discard or burn the clothing.

When your pet is sprayed, the quicker you take action, the more completely you can remove the odor.

Wash your pet with diluted vinegar to counteract the chemical makeup of the skunk spray. Skunk Off and similar preparations containing neutroleum alpha, available from some pet stores, are effective.

Skunk remedy mixture:



1 quart 3% peroxide, 1/4 cup baking soda, 1 tablespoon liquid hand soap.

Mix all three ingredients together.

Shampoo animal thoroughly keeping out of eyes, nose and mouth.

Soak 5 minutes.

Rinse well.

Be sure to wear rubber gloves and do not get the solution into your eyes.

Many of the residents believe the skunks will likely stick around.

"I am on the lookout. Let's put it that way: I don't mind them at all,” one resident told ABC 10News.