Relative of teenage girl found in Camp Pendleton barracks speaks out

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A family member has publicly called for justice and transparency as Marine officials investigate the discovery of a missing teen girl at a barracks on Camp Pendleton.

In a video circulated on social media, Cassandra Perez -- who identified herself as the 14-year-old girl’s aunt -- referred to the situation involving her niece as “upsetting and absolutely unacceptable.”

In a statement sent in response to questions from ABC 10News Monday, a Marine Corps spokesperson confirmed the discovery of an underage girl in a barracks, as well as the detainment of a Marine. The Marine was released back to his unit, pending the continued investigation.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, the girl disappeared on June 9. Her grandmother reported her missing four days later, saying the girl had run away before but had always returned home quickly.

The sheriff's department launched an investigation, and on June 28, the girl was found at the base by military police.

Perez said the family is afraid of retaliation from the military and they do not trust the military’s investigation. She called upon people who see her video on TikTok to share it.

"We hope you would join us in demanding both release of details, as well as the pursuit of justice,” Perez said in the video.

Perez hinted the family has a lawyer and could file a lawsuit.