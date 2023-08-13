WHAT YOU MISSED: Top San Diego news stories Aug. 7 - Aug. 13

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The devastating wildfires that tore through Maui this week have been front of mind for many people across the country.

A large number of San Diegans have ties to Hawaii, and ABC 10News has covered the effort to donate supplies to the island in need.

If local headlines took the backseat for you last week as you were fixated on Maui coverage, then you're in the right place.

Let's jump into what you may have missed.

MONDAY

North Park's San Diego Chicken Pie Shop celebrates 85 years in business time

Time flies when slinging pies! One of San Diego's oldest restaurants celebrated a big birthday last week.

You may have tasted one of the world-famous pies at the San Diego Chicken Pie Shop — a staple of the North Park neighborhood. To this day, it is still family-owned and operated. Owner Bob Townsend says his family is very grateful to the community for keeping them in business for so long.

TUESDAY

Woman leads Coronado Police on chase with 2 kids in car

Police spotted a car driving recklessly at Tidelands Park early Tuesday morning and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and sped away.

Officers pursued the car before it eventually crashed into the median on 6th Street and Orange Avenue.

A 14-year-old girl and a 3-year-old child were found inside the wrecked vehicle, but both were evaluated by medics at the scene and were deemed OK.

WEDNESDAY

Coyote in Encinitas rips through woman's window screen, kills her cat

A recent spike in coyote sightings in an Encinitas neighborhood led to the brutal end of a 10-year friendship. Carol Kelly was looking for relief on a hot day, so she opened the window nearby her cat's favorite spot.

A coyote on the hunt took advantage of the opportunity, and Kelly said it broke the screen, then jumped through the opening and dragged Luke away.

THURSDAY

New 'Elephant Valley' coming to San Diego Zoo Safari Park in 2025

The Denny Sanford Elephant Valley will transform the Safari Park's core, modifying the current elephant area into a "dynamic savanna and a place of exploration." Once completed, all guests will have the rare opportunity to connect with elephants in a brand new way, fostering a deeper awe for the already impressive species.

FRIDAY

Eris subvariant becomes dominant strain in San Diego as positivity rate rises

Positivity rates in San Diego County have reached their highest levels in months. The number of cases and hospitalizations are still far fewer than last year's holiday travel season.

"We're getting people in urgent care, even virtual urgent care. People are coming to the ER," says Dr. Abisola Olulade, family medicine and chief impact officer with Sharp Rees-Stealy.

Olulade added that the Bivalent vaccine has proven effective at preventing hospitalizations for omicron variants. She's encouraging parents to ensure their kids are vaccinated before the school year.

SATURDAY

WATCH: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance employee saves endangered birds from Maui fire

A security camera video shared with ABC 10News shows conservationist Jennifer Pribble jumping into action. In the video, you can see Pribble, in the red shirt, and a nearby neighbor attack the flames with fire extinguishers.

The duo then pulled out a garden hose to keep the fire under control, which they managed to do until fire crews arrived on the scene.

“In that moment, our instincts kicked in and we knew what we had to do," Pribble said.

SUNDAY

How to watch the Perseid meteor shower this weekend in San Diego

If you're reading this Sunday afternoon — you still have a chance to catch the meteor shower tonight! They start showing up as early as 10 p.m., but you'll get the best view between midnight and sunrise. Make sure to head out far enough east in the mountains or desert to avoid light pollution.

Thanks for following along — and be sure to come back at this time next week for another roundup of local stories.