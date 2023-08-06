North Park's San Diego Chicken Pie Shop celebrates 85 years in business

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Time flies when slinging pies! On Saturday, one of San Diego's oldest restaurants celebrated a big birthday.

You may have tasted one of the world-famous pies at the San Diego Chicken Pie Shop — a staple of the North Park neighborhood. To celebrate the big birthday, customers enjoyed two pies for the price of one.

The shop was established in 1938. To this day, it is still family-owned and operated. Owner Bob Townsend says his family is very grateful to the community for keeping them in business for 85 years.

"I want to thank everybody who's been coming here for years, and anybody who gets to come in — they're really going to see that this place is a great place to bring families," he says. "We have all the people. There will be four generations of families that have been here, and it's a lot of them, and hopefully we'll just continue that. Can't wait to keep doing another five years and keep chipping at the 100 year mark."

Just because Saturday was the shop's birthday doesn't mean the work stopped. The shop makes about 3,000 pies every day, according to Townsend, and hopes to reach the 100-year mark in the future.