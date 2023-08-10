MMA fighter in San Diego collecting supplies to help Maui wildfire victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — MMA fighter Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is collecting supplies at several locations around San Diego County to help Maui wildfire victims in need. The former 5-time Bellator MMA Flyweight Champion was originally born in Honolulu, and she fights out of San Diego.
Her organization, the Na Wahine Toa Foundation, is collecting the following supplies for fire victims:
- Air mattresses
- New linens & towels
- Baby supplies
- Pet food
- Toiletries
- Feminin hygiene products
- Household items for relocation and rebuilding phase
The four drop-off locations around the county are as follows:
- 10th Planet San Diego
- Address: 6008 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA 92120
- Times
- Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- 10th Planet Oceanside
- Address: 1791 S Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, CA 92054
- Times
- Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 10th Planet South Bay
- Address: 241 Third Ave Suite E, Chula Vista, CA 91910
- Times
- Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday: 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Kalei's Kitchenette
- Address: 9926-F Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego, CA 92129
- Times
- Tuesday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
If you would like more information, you can call 808-372-6619 or head to the foundation's Instagram page.