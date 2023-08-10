MMA fighter in San Diego collecting supplies to help Maui wildfire victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — MMA fighter Ilima-Lei Macfarlane is collecting supplies at several locations around San Diego County to help Maui wildfire victims in need. The former 5-time Bellator MMA Flyweight Champion was originally born in Honolulu, and she fights out of San Diego.

Her organization, the Na Wahine Toa Foundation, is collecting the following supplies for fire victims:



Air mattresses

New linens & towels

Baby supplies

Pet food

Toiletries

Feminin hygiene products

Household items for relocation and rebuilding phase

The four drop-off locations around the county are as follows:

10th Planet San Diego

Address: 6008 Mission Gorge Rd, San Diego, CA 92120 Times

Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

10th Planet Oceanside

Address: 1791 S Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, CA 92054 Times

Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

10th Planet South Bay

Address: 241 Third Ave Suite E, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Times

Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., 4:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday: 9:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kalei's Kitchenette

Address: 9926-F Carmel Mountain Rd, San Diego, CA 92129 Times

Tuesday through Saturday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



If you would like more information, you can call 808-372-6619 or head to the foundation's Instagram page.