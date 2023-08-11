Eris subvariant becomes dominant strain in San Diego as positivity rate rises

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The eris subvariant is the new dominant strain of COVID-19 in San Diego County, the county confirmed in its latest data release Monday.

It comes as positivity rates in San Diego County reach their highest levels in months.

Doctors have noticed a summer spike in COVID-19 cases over the last several years, but the subvariant takeover is happening just before kids go back to the classroom and as a new dominant strain takes over.

"We're getting people in urgent care, even in virtual urgent care. people are coming to the ER," Dr. Abisola Olulade, family medicine and chief impact officer with Sharp Rees-Stealy says.

Dr. Olulade says a spike in positive test results is not unusual this time of the year. But the timing of it is far from ideal.

"We're essentially going up with cases into the fall, where we know that people go inside even more and we know cases go even higher in the fall," Dr. Olulade says.

The eris variant has led to a growing number of hospitalizations nationwide, and a now 11.8% positivity rate in San Diego County.

"We know that (eris) is very, very rapidly increasing all over the country. It became dominant, very, very quickly, that is suggestive of the fact that it may be quite contagious," she adds.

The number of cases and hospitalization are still far fewer than they were even during the holiday travel season last year.

But Dr. Olulade says with kids headed back inside for school, many of them are behind on vaccinations too.

"All of those are reasons why cases are going up," she says.

Doctor Olulade added that seen the Bivalent vaccine has proven effective at preventing hospitalizations for omicron variants. She's encouraging parents to make sure their kids are vaccinated before the school year.