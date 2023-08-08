Woman leads Coronado Police on chase with 2 kids in car

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) – A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after Coronado Police said she led officers a chase with two children in her car.

Police spotted a car driving recklessly at Tidelands Park just after midnight and tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop and sped away.

Officers pursued the car before it eventually crashed into the median on 6th Street and Orange Avenue.

The 33-year-old driver was arrested, but not before she struggled with officers. She was taken into custody after officers restrained her with a body wrap and face mask.

A 14-year-old girl and a 3-year-old child were found inside the wrecked vehicle, but both were evaluated by medics at the scene and were deemed OK.

The ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker was at the scene as a woman arrived at the scene and identified herself to police as the children’s grandmother.

She and other family members were given custody of the two children.

It is unknown if the driver is the mother of the two kids.