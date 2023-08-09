Coyote in Encinitas rips through woman's window screen, kills her cat

ENCINITAS (KGTV) — It was a brutal ending to a ten-year friendship.

“My very best friend, love of my life,” said Carol Kelly, Encinitas resident.

Kelly's cat named Luke often sleeps at his favorite spot near the window. The window is usually closed, but it was especially hot on Saturday morning, so Kelly kept it open. A coyote on the hunt took advantage of the opportunity. Kelly says it jumped through the opening and dragged Luke away.

“I cant believe it because that’s a high window. That’s about eight feet.”

The coyote tore through the window screen to get to Luke. The attack broke the frame in half.

“The screen was in the middle of the street. The whole place was demolished because I guess there was a big fight.”

The next day, Kelly's son found Luke’s remains a couple blocks away.

“Now I'm afraid at night when I go to bed. I lock my door, make sure all the windows are closed.”

This happened in the Park Encinitas Mobile Park. Neighbors say they’ve seen more coyotes this year than ever before.

“A lady stopped last week, she was out at 7a.m. and there was four at the top of the street, four coyotes,” said Carl Walker, Kelly's neighbor.

Carl Walker says they created a neighborhood group chat to report sightings. Pet-owners come prepared when taking their pets on walks.

“People have whistles, a few people have stun canes or whatever. I carry wasp spray if I'm out by myself,” Walker said.

But Kelly says nothing could have prevented her tragedy.