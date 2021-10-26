‘We just want to support families’: Fundraiser held for Santee plane crash victims

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) - For the Arvidsons, Tuesday's breakfast at Wendy's had a little more meaning. It wasn't just about grabbing a meal. It was about pitching in to support two families who lost their homes in the plane crash in Santee two weeks ago.

"We just want to support the families. I love this city, and I think it's wonderful," Melinda Arvidson said. "The support people have given because family and community is everything."

One of those families being helped is Maria and Phil Morris. The Morris's suffered second and third-degree burns and have had a number of surgeries already. The couple is still facing a long road of recovery ahead.

The family that owns the Wendy's on Mission Gorge Road said as soon as they heard about what happened, they wanted to do more than feed those involved with recovery and clean-up efforts. They wanted to help the families who lost everything.

"At the end of the day, we're going to split the total amount even and give it to the families," Brian Spongberg, owner of Wendy's, said. "I had the pleasure of talking to them and getting to know them. I felt like I have friends for life."

It really was neighbors helping neighbors. Though many of these customers don't know the families affected personally, their stories have touched their lives. And this is one way they say they can show support.

"I just feel sorry," Doris Harmon said. "I felt really emotional."

"If we can help them out a little bit, we'd be happy to do that," Lyle Arvidson said.

The fundraiser will go on until 10 p.m.

