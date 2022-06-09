Suspect charged with murder following disappearance of San Diego Woman

HOUSTON, Texas. (KGTV) — Authorities in Texas have charged a man with murder in the disappearance of a missing San Diego woman who vanished during a trip to Houston.

Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence following the disappearance of 24-year-old Felicia Johnson, according to police.

Betty Peterson

After identifying Nwobodo as a suspect, investigators learned he reportedly picked Johnson up from an apartment on the 3200 block of Windchase Boulevard in Houston and took her to his apartment.

“Evidence indicates Nwobodo killed Johnson inside his apartment before disposing her personal effects in Bear Creek Pioneers Park,” police said. “It is believed he disposed of Johnson’s body at some point within the next few days.”

Johnson’s body has not yet been recovered.

Nwobodo was charged in the case Thursday and is at large, police said.

