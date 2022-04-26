San Diego woman missing after leaving Houston nightclub

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A San Diego woman is the subject of an urgent search in Texas, and her family said they uncovered evidence that she may have been the victim of a violent crime.

Felicia Johnson, 24, was last seen leaving the Cover Girls nightclub in Houston on April 15. Her father, Kevin, said his daughter was trying to apply for a job but was turned away.

The family’s attorney said Felicia Johnson called for an Uber, but when the ride took too long to arrive, a man at the club offered to give her a ride to where she needed to go.

Johnson has not been seen since.

Desperate for answers, the Johnson family hired a private investigator, who found Felicia’s phone at Bear Creek Pioneers Park, several miles away from the club.

Family members said there was blood on the phone.

Kevin Johnson said, "I can't put it into words. I'm trying to hold myself together and not just break down. I don't know where my baby is or what's being done to her … it's like anguish.”

He added this message for his daughter: “I won’t rest for a day in my life until I have you back."

Houston Police detectives are working to obtain surveillance footage from the night club in hopes it will show who Felicia left with.