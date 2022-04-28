San Diego woman still missing after trip to Houston

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Family members of 24-year-old Felicia Johnson continue to search for answers after she disappeared in Houston, Texas on April 15.

"Felicia is a beautiful young lady, she's very smart, very intelligent, she's the life of the party," said Betty Peterson, Johnson's aunt. "We just celebrated her birthday on the 10th."

Peterson shared pictures of Johnson enjoying her 24th birthday party in San Diego on the 10th surrounded by loved ones.

Days later, Peterson would learn that her niece was missing after taking a trip to Houston.

"Knowing that we were all together on the 10th and then by the 15th she just vanished off the face of the earth... that's unreal to me," said Peterson.

She said her niece has never disappeared before and always checks in with family.

"This is unlike Felicia, she's always called to let somebody know where she is," she said. "Anytime she goes anywhere, even if it's to the store, going out on the town with her girlfriends, she will always call."

Felicia Johnson's father, Kevin Johnson, made his way to Houston to search for her. He said it was about 12 hours after he received a call from a family member saying his daughter was missing. "A family member that was sharing locations with her and noticed that her phone hadn't moved in some time," he said.

"I'm not going to leave here until I have a definite answer about what happened to my daughter," he said. Kevin Johnson adds that police haven't revealed much information to him. "They said they don't want to impede the investigation."

Kevin Johnson said he was told that his daughter was last seen leaving Cover Girls gentlemen's club in Houston on the 15th, and getting into a man's car. He said he has not been able to confirm that information and has not received any surveillance video he has requested.

He said Felicia Johnson's phone was tracked down because location sharing services with a family member were still on. The phone was found at Bear Creek Park.

"When they found the phone it was fully charged, on the side of the freeway about six feet off the railing, embankment, and it was in the grass, like somebody just threw it out the window while they were driving," he explained. "It had some blood on it, it looked like it maybe came from a fingernail or something like it was not a lot of blood, but you could see it was blood."

Kevin Johnson said he has not received confirmation if it was in fact blood on the phone.

Flyers have been since posted around the area and he said multiple agencies are involved in the search for his daughter.

Houston Police also confirmed the FBI has also joined the investigation.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, according to Andy Kahan, the Director of Victim Services.

"It's almost two weeks in and I still don't have any answers," said Kevin Johnson. "What I would like is to be able to confirm her identity on video surveillance that they have that they haven't allowed me to see."

Kevin Johnson plans to remain in Texas until he has answers. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help him pay for expenses to remain in Texas for the time being.

"As long as I’m here then there’s going to be an active investigation, as soon as I leave I feel like it will definitely die out," he said.

The family is now hoping to keep Felicia Johnson's name and face in the spotlight, as the mission to bring her home continues.

"No matter how long it takes, we don't want her name to get lost in the shuffle," said Peterson. "I want her to know, that we are doing everything we can to find her. We miss her and we want her home, that's the bottom line. We want her home."

